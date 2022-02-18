3 yrs RI to jilted lover for attacking woman

Aurangabad, Feb 17

The additional district and sessions judge Vijay Kulkarni has awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Minhaj Siraj Kazi (25, Abrar Colony) on the charge of attempting to murder a woman. The accused was luring the woman's minor daughter. The court also fined him Rs 5,500 under various sections.

The accused was harassing the minor girl. On January 31, 2017, when the girl's mother was sitting in a kirana shop, the accused threatened her of dire consequences. When the woman told him to leave the place immediately, Minhaj whipped out a knife and waged an attack on her. The woman sustained injuries. The Satara police had registered an offence against Minhaj in this regard.

The assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Maher recorded statements of 10 witnesses during the hearing. The court after holding Minhaj guilty awarded three years RI and fine of Rs 2500 under section 324 of IPC and three years RI and fine of Rs 3000 under section 12 of POCSO Act.