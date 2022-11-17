30 percent of engineering seats will remain vacant after spot admission

1,443 vacancies in Aurangabad district; Beed, Latur's percentage fall in admissions

Aurangabad:

The third round of first year admissions for the Bachelor of Engineering (BE, BTech) have been completed. Out of 8,381 seats in 27 engineering colleges in Marathwada, 5,178 seats have been filled, while 4,258 seats are still vacant. At present, 54.89 percent admissions have been confirmed, and even after institution-level admissions, 30 percent seats are likely to remain vacant this academic year.

Most vacancies are in Beed district with 739 (86.93 percent), Latur 674 (62.75 percent), Osmanabad 346 (54.66 percent) and Parbhani 127 (53.81 percent) districts. Aurangabad district has 2,901 (67 percent) admissions, while 1,433 (33.21 percent) seats are vacant. Also, 130 (42.90 percent) seats are vacant in Jalna district, 789 (43.20 percent) in Nanded, 127 (53.81 percent) in Parbhani district are still unfilled. At present the institute level admissions are going on from November 13-20. The technical education department said that the picture of vacancies will be clear after November 20. Colleges are now eyeing the spot admission round for filling up vacant seats.

65 to 70 percent seats will be filled

Due to the late start of the admission process, the admission percentage seems to have fallen. It is estimated that 65 to 70 percent of the seats will be filled after institutional level admissions. The percentage of admission would have increased if the initiative similar to school connect would have been implemented for polytechnic admission, said Umesh Nagdeve, joint director, technical education department, Aurangabad.

Opportunity for spot admission for 42 seats

In the first three rounds, 370 admissions were confirmed in the government engineering college, while 42 seats including 10 in civil engineering, 5 in computer science, 8 in information technology, 5 in electronics, 5 in electrical engineering and 9 in mechanical engineering are vacant in government colleges. Spot admission round will start on November 19. Students should attend the admission round at 9 am on Saturday. Detailed instructions have been given on the website of the college, said Shivprasad Shinde, coordinator of the admission process.