30 vacant posts of central school chiefs to be filed through promotion

Aurangabad: The School Education Department of Zilla Parishad (ZP) decided to fill vacant posts of centre school chiefs soon.

This paved the way for the more than one-decade-old pending promotions. A total of 50 per cent of posts will be filed through promotion and 50 per cent divisional level examination.

It may be noted that the promotion process of education extension officers, centre chiefs, headmasters, and gradaduate teachers was not implemented for 10 to 15 years. Many teachers who were waiting for the promotion retired from the service. So, the teachers were upset over this. Various teachers' unions agitated many times to draw the attention of the State Government towards the issue. However, the administration cited the technical problem in doing promotion.

Adarsh Shikshak Samiti took out a morcha to ZP headquarters on March 31, 2022. All teachers' unions met the then ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on April 24, 2022, and demanded to resolve the issue.

The ZP administration assured the unions of implementing the promotion process by May 15, 2022.

When nothing was done, the coordination committee of the teachers' unions took out another morcha to the divisional commissioner’s office on August 8. The ZP filed four posts of extension officers through the programme after the agitation.

The promotion process for the central school chiefs, headmasters, and graduate teachers was put in cold storage.

The Education Department decided to fill 50 per cent seats of central school chiefs through promotion and 50 per cent of divisional level examination instead of 40 per cent through direct recruitment, 30 per cent through promotion and the remaining 30 per cent by holding the divisional level examination.

There are 128 approved posts of centre school chiefs in the ZP Education Department while 64 of them are reserved for the promotion category. Currently, only 34 central school chiefs are working while the remaining 30 will be filled through promotion.