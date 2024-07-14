300 candidates appear for TET in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 300 candidates appeared for the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) conducted by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) at three centres on Sunday.

It may be noted the university started the recruitment process of teachers on a contract basis to fill 127 vacant posts of 64 subjects in the different departments of the main campus, Dharashiv sub-centre and Santpith of Paithan.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari approved the recruitment process of teachers on the 11-month contract on July 7.

The monthly salary amount was increased up to Rs 32,000 from Rs 24,000. The university invited an online application form.

A total of 1279 aspirants applied while 897 submitted hardcopy. During the scrutiny, 734 application forms were declared valid while 163 were found invalid. The online TET is being conducted on July 14 and 15

Box

Test on 3 centres

Bamu is conducting the TET online at three centres- University Library, Management Science and Computer Science Departments- on Sunday and Saturday. One and a half hours duration was given to attempt 80 questions. Each question carries one mark. There is a negative marking.

Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar said that 300 candidates took the recruitment examination on the first day in the five different shifts, from 10 am to 7.30 pm.

A total of 515 candidates applied for the jobs in 37 subjects were called on the first day today. Of them, 300 were present.

A total of 219 aspirants will appear for the examination between 11 am and 3.30 pm on July 15 for jobs in 27 subjects.

Deputy registrar of the Establishment Department Dr Ganesh Manza, director of the University Network Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar, desk officer R R Chavan and others are making efforts for the test.