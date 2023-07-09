300 women read 9 chapters in two and a half hours

Tukamai Parayan ceremony in two temples in the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a remarkable display of devotion, around 300 women dressed in vibrant yellow and orange saris gathered at two temples in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the Tukamai Parayan ceremony on Sunday.

Over a span of two and a half hours, the women fervently recited 74 pages from the Shri Tukaram Maharaj charitra, comprising nine chapters. The atmosphere was filled with a sense of profound awareness as the women expressed their determination to conduct the parayan once again on the second Sunday of the upcoming month, with the goal of completing it in just two hours.

This monthly 'Tukamai Mahaparayan' is inspired by Madhavananda Maharaj and witnessed participation not only in the city but throughout the entire state, commencing simultaneously at 8:15 am. The Parayan was held at, Renuka Mata temple at Zambad estate and Renuka Mata temple at Cidco N-9, from 8:15 am to 10:30 am.

The forthcoming Parayan sessions will continue for five more months, culminating in a grand Tukamai Mahaparayan ceremony in January 2024, which is anticipated to draw hundreds of thousands of devotees from across the state.