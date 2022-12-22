30th Annual Day celebration at NVS

Chief guest and MP Imtiaz Jaleel, trustees Nandkishore Kagliwal, Narendra Gupta, Mukund Bhogale, Rishi Bagla, Rajkumar Lila, Arvind Machhar and Satish Kagliwal, director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Dr Rajkumari Dixit and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta lighted the traditional lamp.

Meritorious students of class 12 and 10 were felicitated. Achievers in various fields at State, National and International level were awarded. The most coveted Tehrim Dass award for the ‘Best human being’ was shared by Arya Wayal and Saachi Agrawal (class 12).

Jaleel urged the parents not to push children too hard as all may not be good academically but encourage them in their field of excellence like sports, music and art.

Dass gave an insight into the Infrastructural development that would take place in the near future on the campus.

Dr Gupta spoke about the 5-year plan in areas related to Pedagogy, Infrastructure, Faculty development and Outreach programs.

The jubilant choir made everyone swing their heads in rhythm. The zeal and ardor of the dancers lit the stage on fire. The audience were left enthralled with the English drama showcasing glimpses from Mahabharata and the light-hearted Hindi play ‘Guru Mahima’.