31 cataract surgeries performed on immersion day

Aurangabad, Sept 10:

Despite being a holiday on the Ganesh immersion day on Friday, a cataract surgery camp was organised at the ophthalmic department of District Civil Hospital at Amkhas Maidan. In all, 31 cataract surgeries were performed under the guidance of District civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale.

The surgeries were performed by district ophthalmic surgeon Dr Santosh Kale, nodal officer Mahesh Vaishnav, anesthetist Dr Sajid Shaikh, Dr Vibha Bhavte and others.

The patients thanked the doctors for giving them a new vision on the auspicious day despite being a holiday.