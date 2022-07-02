31 corona patients reported on Saturday
Aurangabad, July 2: As many as, 31 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 25 in the city and ...
As many as, 31 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 25 in the city and 06 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 31 (City: 25, Rural: 06)
Total Patients: 1,70,161
Patients discharged: 16 (City: 11, Rural: 05)
Total Discharged: 1,66,232
Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Saturday)
Active Patients: 179
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,29,868
First Dose: 30,16,295
Second Dose: 23,19,438
