31 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, July 2:

As many as, 31 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 25 in the city and 06 in the rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 31 (City: 25, Rural: 06)

Total Patients: 1,70,161

Patients discharged: 16 (City: 11, Rural: 05)

Total Discharged: 1,66,232

Total Deaths: 3734 (00 die on Saturday)

Active Patients: 179

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,29,868

First Dose: 30,16,295

Second Dose: 23,19,438

Precaution Dose: 94,135