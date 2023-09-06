31 tolas gold jewellery stolen from doctor’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around 31 tolas of gold jewellery was stolen from the cupboard of the house of Dr Sanjay Surana in Samarthnagar. As the cupboard was opened systematically with the key, a suspicion was raised on the seven servants.

Dr Surana and his wife Sonal live in the Samarthnagar area and he has his hospital on the ground floor of the house. On August 28, he noticed that around 31 tolas of gold jewellery were missing from the cupboard. In all, four workers work in his house and three in the hospital. The keys to the cupboard are kept in a drawer in the bedroom. The jewellery was stolen by opening the cupboard with the keys and it was done by someone from the house, suspected Sonal. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station.