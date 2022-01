317 corona suspects found positive on Monday

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

In all, 317 corona suspects were found positive in the district on Monday. For details, refer to the box given below.

Patients found in the city are from Orange City, Millennium Park, Sashivnagar, Kasliwal Tarangan, Satara area, Cidco, Hanumannagar, Charlanagar, Rajnagar, Bassaiyenagar, Sanjaynagar, Paithan Road, Aurangpura, Etkheda, Raja Bazar, Railway Station, Ahimsanagar, Town Centre, Bhanudasnagar, Vidyaniketan Colony, Kanchanwadi, Devanagari, Ramnagar, Bhoiwada, Nawabpura, Hanumannagar, Vedantnagar, Paithan Road, Shreyanagar, Mayur Park, Bhagatsinghnagar, Begumpura (One each).

Garkheda, Ulkanagari, N-2, Mhada Colony, Samarthnagar, Osmanpura, Padampura (Two each).

N-3, Bansilalnagar, Vedantnagar (Three each). Shivajinagar, Beed By-pass (Four each). N-4 - 5, Padegaon - 6, Others - 202.

Patients found in the rural areas are from Khuldabad, Phulambri (One each). Kannad - 3, Vaijapur - 5, Paithan - 8, Gangapur - 11, Aurangabad - 12.

Final cases tally in Aurangabad district on January 10

New patients: 317 (City 276 Rural 41)

Total patients: 1,51,183

Cured - 1,46,384

Discharged today: 32 (City 28 04 rural)

Active: 1141

Deaths: 3658 (00 die on Monday)

Corona vaccination in district on January 10

Total Doses: 41,47,242

First Dose: 27,23,634

Second Dose: 14,22,796