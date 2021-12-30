32nd Lalit Kala Mahotsav concludes

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The final round of the 32nd Lalit Kala Mahotsav organized by the Marathwada Kala Vikas Mahamandal was held on Wednesday at Ellora English School. The audience was mesmerized by the songs and dramas put forward by the artists.

The programme began with a lamp lighting ceremony in the presence of Haribhau Hiwale, prof Ashok Tambatkar, Prahlad Shinde-Hastekar and Sangeeta Shinde-Bhapkar. Shreya Vategaonkar performed Ganesh Vandana in classical dance, while Niti Kajle's fusion was appreciated. Shraddha Khillare and Kasturi Deshmukh's dance received special acclaim and was applauded along with once more. Vaishnavi Kulkarni and Gahininath Jadhav acted as examiners.

Awards and certificates:

Male acting- Mihir Mande and Pranav More.

Female acting- Roshni Ghusinge and Samrudhi Salunke.

Team drama- 1st: Vartman Yug2nd: Chauptaraja 3rd: Comedy

Singing- 1st Ragini Shinde2nd: Om Chavan and Om Meher 3rd: Rudra Pawar

Team dance- 1st: Shraddha Khillare2nd: Kasturi Deshmukh, Shreya Lakare and Laher Patel3rd: Anushka Jagtap and Riya Patil

Solo dance-

Group A:

1st: Shraddha Patil.

2nd: Saloni Savji

3rd: Sai Agale and Khushi Firke

Group B

1st: Niti Kajle.

2nd: Shreya Wategaonkar

Purvi Thakur, Prerna Narwade, Praksha Madrap, Swaraj Kurhe, Arya Pawar, Shrolok Bade, Prithviraj Deshmukh, Divya Ghodke, Shraddha Anderkaye and others were honored with special awards. Award for best direction was given to Vaikhari Kulkarni, Swati Deshmukh, Archana Mande, Pratibha Wadekar and Ashwini Kale.