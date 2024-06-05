33 candidates lost deposit in LS election

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 33 candidates in the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency election lost their deposit for not securing the required amount of votes.

There were 37 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes was conducted on Tuesday. Of them, 33 lost their deposits.

The names of this candidate are as follows; Sanjay Jagtap, Abdul Samad Bagwan, Arvind Kamble, Arjun Galphade, adv B U Gosavi, Narayan Jadhav, Panchshila Jadhav, Pratishka Chavan, Bharat Kadam, Sambhaji Bhalerao, Manisha Kharat, Ravindra Bodkhe, Abdul Azim, Nitin Pundalik Ghuge, Jagannath Kisan Ugle, Jagannath Jadhav, Dr Jeevan Rajput, Devidas Kasbe, Prashant Avhale, Bhanudas Sarode, Manoj Ghodke, Meena Singh, Latif Jabbar Khan, Vishal Nandarkar, Shaikh Khaja Kismetwala, Suresh Fulare, Surendra Gajbhare, Sangeeta Jadhav, Sanjay Shirsat, Sandeep Mankar, Sandeep Jadhav andTribhuvan Padmakar.

Criteria for deposit loss in election

As per the Representation of People Act, 1951, it is mandatory for every candidate contesting a Parliamentary or Assembly election to deposit a certain security amount. To contest a Parliamentary election, the amount is Rs 25,000 and in case of an Assembly election, it is Rs 10,000. This amount is deposited with the Election Commission and is called a security deposit in the election.

The deposit amount is mandated to ensure only serious candidates file nominations to contest elections. Now, if the candidate gets fewer than one-sixth of the total number of valid votes cast in the constituency, his/her security deposit will be lost and the Election Commission will not refund it.