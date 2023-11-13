33 colleges, 7 PG Depts to get fund for conferences, seminars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 33 colleges and seven postgraduate departments from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will get fund for conferences and seminars Director of the Research and Development Cell (RDC) of the university Dr Bhalchandra Waykar Rs 7.50 lakh was sanction for the colleges and PG departments.

He said that vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole established RDC last year to enhance research quality, research projects and getting patents. Dr Waykar who is also the dean of Science and Technology Faculty said that research projects were approved for the 33 teachers last year.

“The university also invited applications from the full-time teachers of the departments of the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus for the research projects in August month. The funding will be given to the research projects. The university has granted Rs 7.50 lakh fund for the national and international levels conferences and seminars in the departments and colleges. A total of 49 colleges submitted 189 proposals. Of them, 33 colleges were selected for the grant of Rs 5 lakh.

Eight proposals were also received from the university departments while seven of them were selected. They will be given Rs 2.40 lakh fund,” he said. A meeting chaired by VC Dr Yeole was held last week to approve the proposals.

Box

Rs 50 L fund in a year: VC Dr Yeole

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the Rs 50 lakh fund was approved during the current academic year for research projects and seminars. “Out of which, Rs 42.25 lakh was approved for the 33 teachers while Rs 7.50 lakh for seminars and conferences. With the implementation of the National Education Policy, major changes are taking place in higher education. Considering this, teachers should work on innovative research projects," he added.