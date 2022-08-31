34 kgs Marijuana brought from Hyderabad seized

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 31:

The Begumpura police seized 34 kgs of Marijuana brought from Hyderabad for sale in the city on Tuesday night. Four persons have been booked under NDPS Act and a luxurious car has also been seized from them, informed PI Prashant Potdar.

Police said, PI Potdar and PSI Vishal Bodkhe received the information that Marijuana is being brought to Amrapalinagar to sell in the city. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap. The police stopped an Innova car (MH20 CA 6777) going towards Amrapalinagar. Four persons in the car tried to escape leaving the car on the spot. However, the police team nabbed all of them. The arrested have been identified as Suresh Raosaheb Sagare (Surewadi, Jadhavwadi), Sagar Bhausaheb Bhalerao (Waghalgaon, Phulambri), Sandesh Dilip Thakur (Mayur Park) and Shankar Bhimrao Kakde (Amrapalinagar, University Gate).

When the police searched the car, they found 34 kgs of Marijuana worth Rs 4.08 lakh, a car worth Rs 7 lakh and mobile phones worth Rs 22,000, all amounting to Rs 11.30 lakh.

The action was executed by PI Potdar, PSI Bodkhe, constabulary staff Hyder Shaikh, Shivaji Kavare, Vijay Nikam, Sharad Najan, Dnyaneshwar Thakur, Sudarshan Ekhande, Umesh Chavan, Supriya Murkute, Shilpa Telure and others. PI Potdar is further investigating the case.

Out of the four arrested, Suresh, Sandesh and Shankar are hardcore criminals on police records. Meanwhile, all the arrested have been remanded in police custody till September 5.