35 students of DIEMS get placement in TCS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 35 students of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) were selected in the campus interview condcuted by the TCS company.

The selected candidates will get an annual package between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 8 lakh.

Incharge Principal of the institute Dr Subhash Lahne said students' achievements showed talent and dedication. “Successful placements at TCS reflect the quality of their hard work and the education they receive here,” he said.

Dean of Training and Placement of DIEMS Dr Sanjay Kalyankar said that the recruitment process involves several stages, including aptitude tests, technical interviews and HR. “Interviews were conducted strictly on campus. Selected students will begin their professional journey with TCS, contributing to various innovative projects and technological advancements,” he said.

Prakash Solunke (president of M S P Mandal which runs the college), its secretary Satish Chavan, vice president Shaikh Salim Sk Ahmed, treasurer Kiran Awargaonkar and others congratulated to the selected candidates.