3.57L citizens vaccinated in 34 days

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

The speed of vaccination in the city is gaining momentum in the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). A total of 3.57 lakh citizens had taken their first and second doses of vaccines from November 8 to December 14 (in 34 days). Hence, the percentage of vaccination (first dose) scales up from 60 pc to 80.35 pc in a span of one month.

The AMC has arranged vaccination facilities at 60 centres in the city. It is also conducting camps and door to door visits to administer the vaccine. In the span of 34 days, 2.47 lakh took the first dose and 1.16 lakh took the second dose. As per AMC record, 8.47 lakh persons had taken the first dose and 4.75 lakh persons had taken their second dose, so far.

As reported earlier, the district collector Sunil Chavan and the AMC administrator A K Pandey had taken drastic steps to enhance the percentage of vaccination in the urban and rural sectors. They clarified that the unvaccinated persons would not be getting ration, grocery and vehicle fuel, apart from entry ban in any government, semi-government and private establishments. This yielded results and the percentage started to scale up in the district. As of today, the percentage of the first dose is 80.35 pc and the second dose is 45.07 pc, said the municipal officer of health (MoH) Dr Paras Mandlecha.

The state government has given a target of administering vaccines to 10.55 lakh citizens in city jurisdiction. However, the AMC is worried as 2.07 lakh citizens had not taken at least the first dose and 71,582 citizens had completed their duration but are hesitating to take their second dose.