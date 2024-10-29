36 candidates file 47 nomination papers in Central Constituency

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 36 candidates filed 47 nomination papers in Aurangabad Central Assembly Constituency on Tuesday, the last day of filing nomination papers.

There were also dramatic developments throughout the day in the Constituency. The Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) Sena has nominated Balasaheb Thorat as an alternative arrangement.

The party's old loyal worker Jaywant Bandu Oak filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate and raised the flag of rebellion. The damage control has not stopped in Uddhav Sena yet.

Candidates of major political parties in Central Constituency include Shinde Sena's Pradeep Jaiswal, UBT Sena's Balasaheb Thorat, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Suhas Dashrathe, MIM's Nasser Siddiqui, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's Javed Qureshi and 31 other candidates. Candidates and their supporters thronged Government Polytechnic on the last day to file their nomination papers.

3 EVM machines to be required

There have been so many nominations that three EVM machines are needed in this constituency. How many candidates withdraw on application withdrawal day has caught everyone's attention. Candidates from major parties have started even working to convince some aspirants to withdraw nomination papers to avoid division of the votes.