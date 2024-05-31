360-degree security arrangements for counting of votes

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The vote counting for the Aurangabad Lok Sabha election will be taking place in a building within the MIT College premises. The ballot units (BU) from 2040 polling stations in the constituency have been stored in the Strong Room under 360-Degree Security Arrangements. The daunting task of counting of votes will be held transparently under the supervision and guidance of the Returning Officer and District Collector Deelip Swami on June 4 (Tuesday).

Tight Security

Each appointed employee, counting representative, election representative, and candidate has been issued an identification card. The security system at the counting centre is three-tiered: the internal security is handled by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the next layer of security by the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), and the outer security by the State Police Force. The entire counting centre is under 360-degree CCTV surveillance. Mobile phones are prohibited inside the counting centre, and a separate media room has been established.

Box

There were 2040 polling stations in six assembly constituencies of Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency and there will be an average 27 rounds each.

Kannad: 359 polling stations - 26 rounds

Aurangabad (Central): 316 polling stations - 23 rounds

Aurangabad (West): 374 polling stations - 27 rounds

Aurangabad (East): 305 polling stations - 22 rounds

Gangapur: 348 polling stations - 25 rounds and

Vaijapur: 338 polling stations - 25 rounds