36K beds available in ESIC hospitals in state

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“There were only 18,000 beds in the ESIC hospitals in Maharashtra, now the number has increased to 36,000 in the past few years. We are planning to increase it further”, said union labour and employment minister Bhupendra Yadav. He was talking to the newsmen in a five-star hotel in the city on Sunday.

Yadav said, we are committed to providing all the facilities to the workers in the ESIC hospital. The number of beds in the ESIC hospital at Shendra will be increased to 100 beds and at Waluj industrial area to 200 beds.

Against the backdrop of the completion of nine years of the Modi government, he informed about various government schemes. Crores of people have benefited through PM Awas, Jandhan, Swach India and other schemes. Around 58,000 kms long highways have been constructed, 74 new Airports were established. India is now included in the first five economies in the world.

Democracy has become strong again and in 2024, the Modi government will win with a majority. The state under the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has accomplished great development. We are introspecting the reasons for defeat in Karnataka, Yadav said.

Union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, state cooperative minister Atul Save, MLA Prashant Bamb, Sanjay Kenekar, Shirish Boralkar, Sameer Rajurkar and others were present.