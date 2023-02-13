37 % electricity tariff hike injustice to industries, trade

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

The electricity tariff in Maharashtra is higher compared to other states, still, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) has proposed 37 percent electricity tariff hike to hide corruption, power pilferage, and inefficiency, alleged the chairman of the state-level coordination committee of the Maharashtra Electricity Consumer Association Pratap Hogade in a press conference here on Monday.

He said, the tariff hike is an injustice to industries and trade. It will have to be closed or shifted to other states. The hike will break the backbone of common consumers and farmers. This proposal will be burned in a bonfire all over the state on February 28, he said.

MSEDCL to compensate for the deficit of Rs 67.644 crores has proposed a tariff hike of 37 percent which will increase the price by Rs 2.55 per unit. This proposal has been submitted to Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC). The president and the member of the MERC are connected to MSEDCL and hence they take a decision in the favour of the company. The commission has sought objections about the tariff hike till February 15. Hence, we are meeting the MLAs and MPs and demanding them to cancel the hike, he said.

Udyog Bharti president Ravindra Vaidya said the profit of small-scale industries is very meager and the new tariff hike will destroy it completely. It will have a severe impact on the development of the state.