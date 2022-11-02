38 more nomination papers filed for Senate-Graduate elections

Election returning officer and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the elections process for the Senate, Academic Council, Board of Studies and others began.

He said that elections for the 10 seats of Senate-Graduate would be conducted on November 26 in the first phase. Of them, five seats are for the candidates' reserved category.

A total of seven nomination papers were filed between October 27 and November 1 while 38 candidates filed nomination papers on November 2 alone. The number of filed nomination papers has gone up to 45 including 22 from the general group.

The strength of category-wise nomination papers is as follows; Women (three nomination papers), Scheduled Caste (two), Scheduled Tribe (one), OBC (five) VJNT (12).

The names of some of the candidates who filed their nomination papers today are Pandit Tupe, Shaikh Zahur Khaled, Sambhajirao Bhosale, Sunil Magre, and Rishikesh Baheti.

Hearing on 30 grievances held

The hearing related to Graduate-Senate elections was held at the Management Council meeting on Wednesday in presence of vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. The hearing on the remaining 105 grievances would be conducted between 3 pm to 5 pm on November 3.