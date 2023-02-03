Health Mission: AMC allocates Rs 10 crore for PHCs and hospitals

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be launching a health mission to revamp the healthcare and medical facilities in its five hospitals and 39 primary health centres (PHCs), situated in different parts of the city, soon.

Every year, the AMC undertakes development works in its different wards, but it would not have adequate funds for the development of schools and hospitals. As a result, the PHCs and hospitals of the AMC were craving the attention of the civic administration. Hence these hospitals and centres sans the rush of patients. The urban poor patients were turning their backs due to the absence of basic amenities.

The situation in PHCs is pathetic. There is no proper sitting place for the doctors and other health staff on duty. There is an absence of natural lights in the rooms. The spread of darkness increases the dependency on electricity connections. The unpainted and pitiful condition walls give unpleasant look. The surprise visit of the AMC administrator to a few PHCs and after an inspection revealed that there is much scope for improvement in the AMC infrastructure. Hence the Health Mission came into existence and was launched in the city.

The health centres will now be empowered through Rs 10 crore from the AMC fund. All minor and major repairs and maintenance work at each PHC and hospital will be undertaken. The civil works will also be done. The upgradation works included providing chairs and tables for the doctors; necessary equipment for providing blood testing facilities; an arrangement of furniture for medical and health staff, setting up of medicine store etc. Besides an independent store room will also be maintained under the renewal. The works will be starting soon, said the sources.