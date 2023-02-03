Opposition does not want to let House function: Union Ministers over repeated Parliament adjournments

Union Minister of State for Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday lashed out at the Opposition over the repeated stalling of the Houses and said the parties do not want to let the Parliament function.

This comes after both Houses were adjourned soon after commencing earlier today. The Parliament was adjourned in a similar manner yesterday due to which no discussions could be held.

Lok Sabha was adjourned today to meet again on February 6, 2023, at 11:00 am.

Reacting sharply to the allegations by the Opposition, which jointly demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Hindenburg report against the Adani Group, Meghwal said that the parties can speak about anything during the discussion in the Parliament.

"Yesterday also, Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that we have come to speak on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. You can speak anything while having a discussion. They perhaps do not want to let the House function. We request them to let the House function," he said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi denied having any connection between the government and the Adani stock row.

"There is absolutely no connection with it. Discussion on the President's Address is the priority. They have no issue," he said.

A number of Opposition leaders including Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari, BRS MP K Keshava Rao, Shiv Sena MP (Uddhav Thackeray faction) Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain, and CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem gave suspension of Business notice to their respective Houses to hold a discussion on the allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research against Adani Group.

Prior to the day's session, Opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament today.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh described the Adani stock row as "corruption" and alleged that it is the corruption of the Narendra Modi government.

"I have given a notice under Rule 267 today also, and we demand the constitution of a JPC or a Supreme Court-monitored time-bound inquiry of the matter. It is not the corruption of Adani alone, it is the corruption of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government. Adani has the protection of PM Modi," Singh alleged.

Mallikarjun Kharge, ahead of the joint meeting of Opposition parties said, "We have called the meeting of the Opposition party. We will discuss the steps to be taken further. We give notices according to the rules."

Yesterday, both houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day after the Opposition created a ruckus and demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report on the Adani conglomerate.

The Opposition leaders on Thursday had demanded a discussion on the Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises while also seeking the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the alleged aberrations.

( With inputs from ANI )

