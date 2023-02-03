Wardha: Two detained for raising slogans during Eknath Shinde's speech demanding Vidarbha state

Two people have been detained for raising slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde regarding the demand of Vidarbha state.

As soon as the CM began his address, a few people ran out of the crowd and tore papers, chanting slogans against the government for being insensitive to farmers. These individuals were detained by police personnel.



The incident occurred during the Literary Conference program in Wardha. the crowd started raising slogans demanding statehood for the region while the CM was speaking.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Two people raised slogans in front of CM Eknath Shinde regarding the demand of Vidarbha state, during the Literary Conference program in Wardha.



Police detained both of them. pic.twitter.com/4yvto3yapi — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2023

“I will listen to you after this speech. This government belongs to the common people, and we are here for you. Let this literary event be over, then I will meet you,” the CM said from the stage.