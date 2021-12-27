3.80 lakh citizens delaying for second dose of vaccine on target

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

In a surprising development, 3.80 lakh persons, who had completed the gap of 84 days after the first dose of vaccine, are avoiding taking their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, in the district. Hence, the primary health centres (PHC) in the district, are reminding 20,000 persons daily, for vaccines by making either phone calls or sending text messages on cellphones.

The callers, however, are hearing excuses from people like ' I will take vaccine tomorrow as there are relatives at my house today; why you are in a hurry for the vaccine?

The district administration has geared up to administer both doses of vaccines to 21.64 lakh persons in the rural parts of the district. The vaccination is being administered through 51 PHCs in the district. The health personnel are alerting them to take the vaccine before the outbreak of the third wave.

Meanwhile, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) chief executive officer Nilesh Gatne has informed all the PHC's medical officers and health personnel to change the password of CoWin application every two days to avoid repeatation of irregularity.

It may be noted that one medical officer and two nurses of Shiur PHC (in Vaijapur tehsil) were indulged in a bogus vaccination case. The administration has suspended them.