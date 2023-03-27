3L air passengers travel from Chikalthana Airport last year

Potential of operating 50 flights daily; Only 7 flights operated

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

More than 3 lakh air passengers traveled to and from Chikalthana Airport in 2022. However, the facilities in the Airport, with International standards are not utilized to their full potential. The capacity of the Airport is to operate 50 flights daily, but only seven flights are presently operated from the Airport. There is a need to increase connectivity to various destinations in the country from the city, but nothing much is done in this regard, said the experts.

During the corona phase, the entire domestic air service was disrupted as the government brought several restrictions on the operation of flights. However, after the withdrawal of the restrictions, domestic flights were permitted to be operated in the country. However, it took too long to start the flight in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. From January to December, 2022, the flights were operated from Chikalthana Airport to Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad uninterruptedly throughout the year. Currently, the city is connected to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

As many as 4015 flights were operated catering air services to 3,09,625 passengers. Similarly, the domestic cargo to the tune of 1203 metric tons was also transported.

Moreover, air passengers gave an overwhelming response to the air services at the beginning of 2023. In January and February, as many as 86,838 passengers traveled on 915 flights. Similarly, domestic cargo to the tune of 90 metric tons was transported. Despite the good response from the passengers, the flights to various are not increased from the city, opined the aviation experts.

The Mumbai morning flight has been cancelled from March 26. Whereas the Bengaluru service will start on March 28. Still, there is a need to start new flights for various destinations in the country, the passengers have demanded.

Airport Director D G Salve said the Airport is equipped with all modernized facilities. Considering the tourism, industrial, High Court, and other important activities in the city, there is a good response from the air passengers. Efforts are being taken to increase the flight at various levels.

Aviation expert Akshay Chabukswar said more than 4 lakh passengers to and from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Airport last year and the three months this year. Seeing this improved response, IndiGo is resuming its Bengaluru flight after a gap of almost 3 years. Airlines should also resume Udaipur and Ahmedabad flights from the city. Flights to Goa, Indore and Jaipur should be started in the coming days as these destinations are in demand.

2022 (Jan to Dec)

Total flights operated - 4015

Total Passengers - 3,09,625

Cargo (MT) - 1203

2023 (Jan and Feb)

Total flights - 915

Total Passengers - 86,838

Cargo (MT) - 90