3rd Mop-Up round for MBBS admissions began

Aurangabad, April 5:

The third mop-up round for MBBS vacant seats in Government and Municipal Corporation-run colleges began on Tuesday. The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) conducted two Centralised Admission Process rounds and two Mop Up rounds for MBBS admissions for the academic year 2021-22 for those who qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET)-2021.

The Medical Counselling Committee (Delhi) revised the admission schedule because of vacant seats. The provisional selection list of the candidates of the third Mop Up round was declared today.

The selected candidates can join the college and fill status retention form from April 6 to 8. The colleges will have to verify the original documents and ascertain the eligibility of the candidates as per the NEET(UG)-2021 brochure. The candidate should submit all original documents and pay requisite fees to the selected college within the stipulated time, failing which, this selection stands cancelled.

Box

Admission process for new Physiotherapy Colleges to commence on Apr 6

The admission process for the newly permitted Bachelor of Physiotherapy course will start on April 6 for the academic year 2021-22. The aspirants can submit an online preference form for admissions to the college up to April 7. The CET Cell informed all concerned candidates and colleges that the seats in the new colleges would be allotted only after permission from the Central Council, State Government and the Maharashtra University of Health Science.