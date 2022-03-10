3rd patent granted to VC Dr Yeole

March 10, 2022

Aurangabad, March 10:

Intellectual Property of India of Government of India granted the third patent to Dr Pramod Yeole, the vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

The patent on ‘Intranasal Nanocomposite of Dolutegravir for the CNS Delivery’ was granted to VC Dr Yeole, Dr Aarti V Belgumwar and Dr Shagufta A Khan as per the Patent Act 1970 for the next 20 years. Dr Yeole has already obtained two patents since his joining to Bamu as VC on July 16, 2019.

He is also the President of India’s nominated member on the Management Council of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University of (Wardha). Dr Yeole is incharge president of the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). He is also vice-president of PCI.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, Senate and Management Council members congratulated him on receiving the patent. Dolutegravir is an antiretroviral medication for HIV and AIDS diseases. It is helpful to control HIV infection and decrease the amount in the patient’s body.

