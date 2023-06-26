3rd phase of summer session medical exams to begin today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The third phase of summer session examinations of various undergraduate and postgraduate courses to be conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences will commence on June 27.

The students will take the examination at 171 examination centres in the affiliated colleges of the university in the state between June 27 and August 9.

The courses included include MBBS and BDS. BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, B Sc-Nursing, Basic B Sc- Nursing, BPTH, BOTH, BPO, BASLP and MDS, Diploma in Dentistry, MD/MS, Ayurveda and Unani, MD- Homeopathy, Diploma in Ayurveda, MOTH, MASLP, M.Sc, MPO as well as BPMT, MPH, MBA, M.Phil, B-Optometry, Diploma in Optometry, Ophthalmic and Paramedical, PG DMLT, CCMP, MMSPC.

Public holiday on Eid-ul-Azha

The paper scheduled for June 29 was postponed because of the public holiday of Bakri Eid (Eid-ul-Azha). Controller of examinations Dr Sandeep Kadu said that all examinations on that day will be held as per the schedule. The Controller of Examination of the University said that all the postponed papers of Thursday (June 29) would be conducted on June 30.

“If there is any problem or suggestion, students can contact the centre coordinator or obtain the information regarding the examination published on the official website of the university,” he added.