4 CAP rounds to be implemented for ITIs admissions

Aurangabad, July 19:

The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training released a detailed schedule of admissions to Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) on Tuesday.

A total of four Centralised Admission Process rounds will be implemented for the ITI admissions across the State while an additional counselling round (fifth) will be of institutional level round.

The last date of registration for admissions is July 23. The district has 17 ITIs, including Government and privates. These ITIs have 2,636 seats.

The aspirants can also submit options for trades and ITIs for the first round up to July 23. The first provisional merit list will be displayed on July 25. The candidates will be able to submit grievances on July 25 and 26 on the merit list. The final merit list will be released on July 28 after clearing objections and grievances.

The four CAP rounds will be implemented between July 29 and August 24 while the counselling round will be organised on the institutional level from August 29 to September 5. The aspirants can apply for the counselling round from August 1 to 27.