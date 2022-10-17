4 city industrialists part of Business delegation to Singapore

Four industrialists from the city have been included in the business delegation attending the 5th ‘Industrial Transformation Asia - Pacific (ITAP) - Hannover Messe Event’ at Singapore between Occtober 18 and 20. Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) will lead the 20 members delegation. The four members from the city are CII, Marathwada Zone chairman Prasad Kokil, immediate past chairman Raman Ajgaonkar, Sunil Kirdak of Kirdak Auto and Sashi Thethe of Sigma Tooling.

CII sources said that ITAP is a strategic platform that evolves with the industry and is shaped by the industry leaders and experts in support of their transformative initiatives, a journey that is necessary and made possible by the process of digitalisation by Industry 4.0.

This programme will prove beneficial for aerospace, automotive, white goods, capital goods, food and processing, health care, pharmaceutical, oil and gas and other industrial sectors.

The focus of the delegation will be to understand the innovative ideas of R&D, design, engineering (process), supply chain, operations, manufacturing, warehousing, intralogistics, distribution and other aspects.

In this event, meetings with government officers, global manufacturing OEMs,solution providers, technicians and professionals for transformation, networking and other issues will be held.