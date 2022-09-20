4 dengue patients detected

Aurangabad, Sept 20:

A total of four patients with dengue were detected in various parts of the city on Tuesday, according to the officials of the Health Department of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). Also, five dengue suspects were found today.

With this, the number of positive patients has gone up to seven while the figure of suspects is 33 in the current month.

The AMC received positive test reports of four dengue patients today while five suspects are undergoing treatment in private hospitals in the city.

The AMC Health Department team is conducting a test of residents of the area where dengue patients were detected. Dengue patients were found in Hanumannagar, Cidco N-7, Surewadi, Hilal Colony, Deolai-Naiknagar, Harshanagar, TV Centre N-11 and Jubilee Park.