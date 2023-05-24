4 die in accident on Samruddhi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four persons of a family died while one injured in an accident on Samruddhi e-way near Jaipur Shivar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the wee hours on Wednesday.

A case has been registered with Karmad police station, said PI Murlidhar Khokle. The deceased Sureshbhai Ramu Gaud (38), Shrinivas Ramu Gaud (36), Sanjay Rajanbhai Gaud (43) and Krishna Rajanbhai Gaud (48, all residents of Surat, Gujarat) while Bhargav Sureshbhai Gaud (19) is seriously injured.

Police said, Gaud family is from Telangana but settled in Surat Gujarat. The deceased are cousins. They had gone to Telangana to attend the funeral of their uncle on May 21. After completing the last rites, they were returning to Surat on May 23 in Ertiga car (GJ 05 RN 8450). At around 5 am, driver Sanjay Gaud fell asleep while driving near Jaipur Shivar and the car dashed the divider. Three passengers died on the spot while Sureshbhai Gaud died at Government Medical College and Hospital. Bhargav sustained hand and leg injuries and is being treated at GMCH.

Driver Sanjay fell asleep while driver and the car left the road. Sanjay then instead of pressing the break, pressed the accelerator. The speeding car then dashed the divider. The front part of the car was completely crushed. Bhagav was asleep in the back seat but woke up after the dash. Krishna was sitting with Sanjay while Sureshbhai and Shrinivas were sitting on the middle seat.