4 die in different incidents

Aurangabad

Four persons died in different incidents in the city.

A 35-year-old man being treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after consuming poison died on December 31. The deceased Sanjay Anna Yadav (Osmanpura) consumed poison on December 30 and was rushed to GMCH where he was being treated. He died on Saturday. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.

In another incident, Manohar Survase (60, Wantakli, Parali, Beed) was dashed by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Ambejogai on Friday. He was admitted to GMCH where he died on Saturday while undergoing treatment. A case has been registered with Ambejogai city police station.

Govind Appasaheb Khaire (24, Shivshankar Colony) attempted suicide by hanging himself on a ceiling fan in his house on Friday. He was rushed to GMCH where he died on the same day. A case has been registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Sanjay Devidas Borude (54) fell unconscious at Sant Dnyaneshwarnagar, Hudco on Saturday morning. His relatives rushed him to GMCH where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station.