4 duped of Rs 4.55L on lure of buying company products

Aurangabad, June 15:

A woman her relatives were duped of Rs 4.55 lakh on the lure of providing products of a renowned Company in cheaper prices. A case in this regard has been registered against Dr Dilip Ganeshrao Jaiswal (Satara area) and Priti Rajendra Badgujar (Shreyanagar) with Cidco police station.

According to a complaint lodged by Vimal Sonar (N-7, Cidco), both the accused lured her to provide products at low cost. Along with Sonar, her relatives Prabhavati Sutar, Chandrakant Sutar and Ram Punekar paid Rs 4.55 lakh through online system on various occasions. However, they were not given the products. When realized that they have been taken for a ride, Vimal Sonar lodged a complaint against the accused with Cidco police station. PSI Kailas Annaldas is further investigating the case.