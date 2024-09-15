4 dy collectors from M’wada may get promotion as IAS officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The move to give promotion to 24 deputy collectors in the State as IAS officers is going on the Government level. A total of four deputy collectors from Marathwada may find a place in the list of promoted officers.

The revenue department has the highest quota of promotion compared to other services. There are four officers on the list of deputy directors.

However, the Maharashtra State Chief Officers Association, Maharashtra Development Service Gazetted Officers Association and Maharashtra Mantralaya Officers Association have submitted a memorandum to the Chief Secretary and demanded cancellation of the promotion process to be given as per the vacancy on January 1, 2023.

The association said that the rules of promotion were not followed. Due to the demands of those unions, there has been a wave of anger among the Deputy Officers. The internal factionalism in the administration has also come to the fore.

One of the the deputy collectors said that all court procedures were done and this is a form of mischief or half-truth.

“The matter reached the Supreme Court. There is no restriction on what one should demand. Three officers in non-state civil services were promoted two months ago. All the decisions have categories and rules. This is just creating an atmosphere and creating misunderstandings. Demand whatever you want, but, they have no right to interfere with our promotion,” he added.

Tehsildars and deputy Collectors are recruited through the Civil Services of the State. The promotion quota is higher for them. While this is the case, the three organisations have demanded that a common seniority list should be made for all, and the criteria for IAS promotion should be decided.