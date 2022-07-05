4 ex-servicemen cheated for Rs 9.12 L

Aurangabad, July 5:

A chairman of the cooperative credit society Anandkumar Namdevrao Magre was booked with Jawaharnagar Police Station for cheating four ex-servicemen for Rs 9.12 lakh.

Police said Anandkumar Magre runs Samrat Urban Cooperative Credit Society at Kalda Corner. Ex-serviceman Kailas Gangadhar Thombre (N-11) lodged a complaint with the police.

As per the complaint, Thombre along with three ex-servicemen joined the credit society at a monthly salary of Rs 23,000 each in December 2020.

They were informed that the credit society gives 13 per cent interest annually in fixed deposits.

All the ex-servicemen deposited Rs 1 lakh each due to the attractive interest rate.

However, Thombre and his three colleagues did not get even one month’s salary. When they asked about the salary, Magre gave them evasive replies, so, they left the job in April 2021.

Thombre and his colleagues tried to meet Anandkumar frequently to get a Rs 1.15 lakh salary of four months job each from him. But, the president of the credit society kept avoiding it. He also did not return their fixed deposit amount of Rs 4.52 lakh. On realising cheating, they lodged a complaint with Jawaharnagar Police Station on July 4. Assistant inspector Chandan is on the case.