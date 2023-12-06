4 get life imprisonment in murder case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Session Court judge A R Ubale on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to four persons for murdering a man at Jategaon village in Phulambri over a farmland dispute.

According to details, Sunita Kondiram (33), the wife of the deceased Kondiram Malwankar along with their neighbours Yashwanta Shejwal, and Mangalbai Shejwal went for sowing bajra in their gairan land on July 10, 2014.

The accused Sunil Tejrao Shejwal, Sangeeta Sunil Shejwal, Sahebrao Tejrao Shejwal and Jyoti Saheb Shejval came there with stones, sticks and iron rods and abused him.

The accused removed the clothes of Kondiram Malwankar and tied his limbs. They murdered him by attacking him with stones, sticks and iron rods. A case was registered with Phulambri Police Station.

Enquiry officer police inspector Y V Jadhav and PSI G T Gaikwad submitted the chargesheet in the court of the case. Additional public prosecutor Raju Padhiay recorded statements from 15 witnesses during the hearing.

After hearing the argument, the court sentenced the four persons to life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them under the different sections of the Indian Penal Code.

They will have to undergo six months of rigorous imprisonment of six months along with a fine of Rs 500 each. Tathe worked as a Pairvi officer. A total of 44,000 fine was imposed on the accused and out of which, Rs 40,000 will be given to the wife of the deceased, as compensation.

Dispute began 2 months before incident

As per the complaint, the complainant’s family owns gairan land in gut 65 in the village. There was a land dispute between the complainant and the accused two months before the incident.