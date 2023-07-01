Ricky Ponting lauds David Warner, says his defensive game technically looks very good

London [UK], July 1 : Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praise on David Warner for his technical skills with the batter having played some crucial knocks against England in the Ashes 2023 series.

Warner scored 66(88) in the first innings at Lord's. In the second innings, he scored 25(76) in tough conditions. He also played a crucial knock in the first Test.

"One thing with Davey, his approach never changes, and when it has changed, which was probably in 2019, where he got a little bit more defensively minded, that's when he had his big issues," Ponting said in recent episode of the ICC Review.

"I love seeing some of the stuff he did (in the first innings at Lord's). He tried a lap shot early on against Stuart Broad. He actually played a sort of a slog sweep against Ollie Robinson early in the innings. Scored quite freely again. And I think the way that he's been starting his innings has been the most impressive thing to me.

"His defensive game technically looks really good. The technical changes he's made from 2019 to 2023 are definitely working for him. And he's making runs reasonably consistently. The only knock on that and, not even a knock from me, he'd probably be disappointed that he hasn't been able to cash in to make a couple of really big scores," Ponting added.

Australia ended the day on a strong note as opener Usman Khawaja continued his purple patch and stitched valuable partnerships with David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne to take Australia's lead beyond 200 runs at the end of rain-affected day three.

At the end of day three, Australia managed to put up a score of 130/2, with Khawaja (58*) and Steve Smith (6*) unbeaten.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor