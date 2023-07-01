Gujarat: Amid heavy rains, several water bodies in spate

Junagarh (Gujarat) [India], July 1 : Amid unrelenting monsoon showers in Gujarat, several rivers and water bodies were in spate, with several areas going under water.

A video of the overflowing Vanthali Ozat Viar Dam in Junagarh from heavy rainfall in the region surfaced on social media. Another video of the Gira waterfall on the overflowing Ambika River in the Dang district also made rounds of social media.

However, the Gira waterfall also made for a breathtaking sight, drawing tourists from far and near. Many were seen capturing the sight in the lenses.

Kalwa River in Junagarh was also in spate, affecting normal life in the region.

Earlier, on Thursday, top climate scientist Vijin Lal predicted heavy rainfall in Gujarat over the next two days. "Heavy to very heavy rains will occur in Gujarat in the next two days. After two days, the intensity of the rainfall will reduce," he toldon Thursday.

The Met Department had also forecast heavy rainfall in the South Gujarat region on June 29 and 30, adding that the intensity of rainfall will slow down from July 1 and thereafter.

The southwest monsoon is now at an advanced stage and is active in the country, the Met Department stated, adding that several states are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the next few days.

Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Thursday, said, "Monsoon is in its advanced stage and active. We can see clouds over Konkan, Goa, central India, as well as the Northeast states."

"The low-pressure area from the northwest bay has now shifted to the central part of north Madhya Pradesh. In the coming two days, Madhya Pradesh may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall. More than 12 cm of rain is expected," he said on Thursday.

He said that the winds will be strong on the west coast of the country due to low-pressure conditions. He also predicted heavy rainfall in east and northeast India over the next five days.

