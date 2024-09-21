4-in-laws members awarded RI for harassing housewife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sessions court Judge N M Jamadar sentenced four in-laws members including the complainant’s husband, to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for harassing her for dowry and holding them responsible for the abortion of the housewife.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 26,000 each. The fine will be paid to the housewife as per the directives of the court. The names of the accused are Vikram Bhanudas Potphade (her husband) , father-in-law Bhanudas, mother-in-law Taramati and brother-in-law Sagar (all residents of Indiranagar, Paithan).

According to details, the victim Jayashree Vikram Potphade was married to Vikram on February 2, 2006. Vikram has a Paithani sarishop in Paithan. After 10-15 days of good behaviour after marriage, he started drinking alcohol and abusing and beating her for not getting a dowry.

Meanwhile, she gave birth to a girl child. She was pregnant for the second. When she told her in-laws about her pregnancy again, theydemandeddowry of Rs 1 lakh for his shop from her parents. As she failed to bring a dowry, they started harassing her. She had to abort her pregnancy after she was beaten up by the accused.

Assistant Government Pleaders M M Advant and N B Dongade recorded statement of witnesses during hearing. After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced the four in-laws members to five years RI.

The then police inspector S S Deshmukh submitted a chargsheet in the court while PSI S B Waghmare, constable D B Ghunawat and Babita Bhalerao worked as the Pairvi office.