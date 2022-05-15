4 including 7-month-old girl die in Bus-car accident

Aurangabad,May 15:

Four including 7-month-old-girl died on the spot as a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (NSRTC) bus collided with a car on Nagar - Manmad Highway at Guhapata near Rahuri in Ahmednagar district on Sunday afternoon. The accident was so severe that the car was broken into pieces after the dash.

The deceased included a woman, her mother-in-law, her seven-month-old girl and driver died on the spot.

The Tare family from Khargon in Madhya Pradesh was going from Shirdi to Pune in the car (MP CB 1236). Near Guhapata, MSRTC Bust going from Ahmednagar to Satana (MH14 4502) dashed their car. .

The local residents and the police immediately rushed to the spot started the rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the police arrested the bus driver Bhausaheb Kundlik Gorane (Satana Depot). People crowded at the spot and the traffic was jammed. The road repairing work in this area is in progress and the accidents occur here often. More than 15 persons have died in the accidents in the past three months.