4 mobile phones stolen from bike dickey

Aurangabad

Four mobile phones kept in the dickey of his bike were stolen at Vidyadhan College in the N-4 Cidco area on January 2.

Police said Dhanraj Suraj Udhan, a native of Kandari, Ghansavangi and presently living in the Beed By-pass area is a student. On Monday, he had gone to attend his examination at Vidyadhan College. His examination was between 2 pm to 5 pm. He parked his bike in the college parking. As the mobile phones were not permitted in the examination halls, he kept his and his friends Rishikesh Shinde, Bhushan Tayade and Ramesh Rathod's mobile phones in the dickey of his bike. Some unidentified thief taking advantage of the opportunity opened the dickey with a duplicate key and stole the mobile phones. A case has been registered with the Pundliknagar police station.