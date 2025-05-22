4 more candidates caught indulging in copy

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) took action of the ‘Whole Performance Cancelled (WPC) after they were found indulging in malpractic during the examination on Thursday.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr B Dole visited five centres-Vasantrao Naik College, V N Patil Law College, Maulana Azad College, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and Milind College of Arts of the city today. A total of four students were caught indulging in copy at the centres.

During the visit to Vasantrao Naik College, he found one student doing copy, seized one mobile phone, the supervisor was sitting outside the hall, copies were lying in the hall and there was no cleanliness in the hall.

One candidate faced WPC action at V N Patil Law College. No case of coy was found at Maulana Azad College.

One candidate was indulging in malpractice at Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women. One mobile phone and notes were seized at Milind College of Arts. All the copycats faced the action of WPC.