4 principles of NEP should be understood properly: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Quality, Equality Opportunity, Expression and Inclusiveness’ are the four principles of the National Education Policy (NEP). It is necessary to understand them and work effectively,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking at the Valedictory function Online Faculty Induction Programme held at the Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) of BAMU on Monday.

The programme began on July 3. A total of 45 assitant professors from different parts of the country participated in it.

HRDC director Dr Dhanashir Mahajan, and assitant director Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey were also present. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that the education field is witnessing changes rapidly in today’s globalisation era.

“India which had ancient universities-Takshashila and Nalanda- has introduced university education system for higher education to the world. Today, the use of technology has increased in every sector. But, technology cannot replace human beings. The education field has the responsibility to maintain ‘human values,’ he said.

Dr Dhanashri Mahajan said that the NEP is students-centric and gives preference to education in the mother tongue. Dr Mohammed Abdul Raffey conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Refresher course inaugurated

Dean of Science and Technology Faculty Dr Bhalchandra Waykar inaugurated a refresher course for Biotechnology subject. Management Council member Dr Ravikiran Sawant was the chief guest. Dr Ram Chavan is the coordinator of the course that will conclude on August 12.