4 remanded in PC in woman’s immolation case

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The Begumpura police have booked five accused on the charges of abatement for suicide in the suicide case of Savita Deepak Kale, who immolated herself at the police commissionerate on Thursday afternoon. The police have arrested her husband, and three neighbours but the fifth accused ASI Narayan Gayake is at large. The police have launched a massive manhunt for him. The arrested on Saturday were remanded in police custody for three days.

Police said the husband of the deceased Deepak Manohar Kale, her neighbours Sangeeta Ashok Shelke, her husband Ashok Shelke and son Gokul Shelke used to inflict mental and physical torture on Savita Kale for the past several years. The neighbours used to beat her frequently and when complained about it to her husband Deepak, he used to favour the neighbours. Cases were lodged with Waluj police station against the accused. Similarly, the accused also lodged counter complaints. As ASI Gayake was acquainted with the accused, they used to threaten Savita in his name.

As no action was taken by the police, Savita on Thursday had gone to the police commissionerate to lodge a complaint. After giving the application, she immolated herself at the entrance. She was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where she died while undergoing treatment. Based on the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased Shamsundar Kakde, a case has been registered with Begumpura police station. The police arrested Deepak, Ashok and Gokul on Friday night and Sangeeta Shelke on Saturday afternoon.

PI Prashant Potdar, PSI Vishal Bodkhe and their team produced the accused before the court and the court remanded them in Police custody till September 6.

Presently, ASI Gayake is posted at Kranti Chowk police station. Savita in her dying statement mentioned his name. Her brother also mentioned his name in the complaint. Since the incident, Gayake is at large and the police have launched a massive manhunt.