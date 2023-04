4 remanded in PC

Aurangabad, Sept 28:

Former MIM corporator Abdul Rahim Shaikh Hanif Naikwadi was brutally beaten with sword, rod and shock-up rod over a land row on Tuesday morning.

Judicial magistrate (first class) M M Mali on Wednesday remanded four accused in this case in the police custody till October 1. The accused have been identified as Shaikh Naser Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Nisar Shaikh Sattar, Shaikh Ansar Shaikh Sattar and Shaikh Sattar Shaikh Sardar (all residents of Chistiya Colony, N-6, Cidco). Assistant public prosecutor Zarina Durrani appeared for the government.