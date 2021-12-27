4 rounds to be conducted for NEET-UG & PG AIQ quota seats admissions; no vacant seat reverted to State

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) will conduct four rounds for admissions to 15 per cent all India quota (AIQ) for NEET-undergraduate and 50 per cent AIQ for NEET-postgraduate courses for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates will be admitted for MBBS and BDS seats. There will be two AIQ rounds while the third will be the Mop-up round and the fourth round will be ‘Stray Vacant Round.’

Earlier, the vacant seats of the AIQ were reverted to the State. From the current academic year, no AIQ seats will be reverted back to the respective States after the completion of the second round.

A case was filed in the Supreme Court about the admissions process.

An affidavit filed by MCC recently stated that the DGHS is the designated authority for counselling for 50 per cent AIQ seats of the contributing States. The competent authority has decided to conduct four rounds as per the modified policy approved by the SC and Government Orders issued from time to time. The admission schedule is likely to be released soon.

Box

The silent points of the scheme are as follows:

-- Fresh registration of candidates will be allowed up to Mop Up round

--There will be no fresh registration for candidates in the AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

-- There will be an option for up-gradation and free exit, only in the first round 1.

-- There will not be an option of up-gradation to Mop-up round from the second round.