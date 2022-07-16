40 corona patients reported on Saturday

Aurangabad, July 16:

As many as, 40 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 24 in city and 16 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.

Corona patients tally in district on Saturday

Patients found: 40 (City: 24, Rural: 16)

Total Patients: 1,70,902

Patients discharged: 39 (City: 29, Rural: 10)

Total Discharged: 1,66,798

Total Deaths: 3739 (01 dies on Saturday)

Active Patients: 365

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 54,72,893

First Dose: 30,26,698

Second Dose: 23,34,988

Precaution Dose: 1,11,207

One more Corona patient dies

A 68-year-old corona affected woman from Cantonment area died on Friday night. She was being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from July 3 and had co-morbidities, informed the hospital administration.