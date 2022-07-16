40 corona patients reported on Saturday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2022 09:50 PM 2022-07-16T21:50:02+5:30 2022-07-16T21:50:02+5:30
As many as, 40 new patients were reported on Saturday, including 24 in city and 16 in rural areas. For details, refer to the box given below.
Corona patients tally in district on Saturday
Patients found: 40 (City: 24, Rural: 16)
Total Patients: 1,70,902
Patients discharged: 39 (City: 29, Rural: 10)
Total Discharged: 1,66,798
Total Deaths: 3739 (01 dies on Saturday)
Active Patients: 365
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 54,72,893
First Dose: 30,26,698
Second Dose: 23,34,988
Precaution Dose: 1,11,207
One more Corona patient dies
A 68-year-old corona affected woman from Cantonment area died on Friday night. She was being treated in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) from July 3 and had co-morbidities, informed the hospital administration.