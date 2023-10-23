40 JNEC students selected in campus interviews

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: More than 40 students of Jawaharlal Nehru Engineering College of MGM University were selected in the campus interviews of different companies.

Atlas Copco, Persistent Systems, Yardi Software India Pvt. Ltd, Endress- Hauser Wetzer India Pvt Ltd conducted the campus interviews of students from the Computer Science, Information Technology, Electronics and Telecommunication, Mechanical, Electrical and Civil Engineering branches of the college.

More than 40 students were selected for the internship and jobs. Each selected candidate will get Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 monthly during the six months internship while they will get Rs 3 lakh to Rs 6.4 lakh yearly package on the job.

Head of Training and Placement Department Dr Parminder Kaur Dhingra made special preparations.

Coordinator Vanita Hanmante, Mohsin Ansari, Arif Pathan, Sumedh Jadhav, Jaikumar Dhage and others worked for the success of the event.